Let us, he says, consider a three-dimensional body in space as a point in time. Now let us draw a line, with “Before” at the left end and “After” at the right end. Anywhere along this line let us choose a point to call “Now.” And we can choose other points along the same line to call “Now.” Let us next imagine perpendiculars drawn from these Now’s. Each one of these perpendiculars will be the “Perpetual Now” for that particular moment. This is the fifth dimension. Each Now will, by the nature of this dimension, exist forever, though we, on the line of the fourth dimension, or “historical time,” will move on from one Now to the next as we progress from moment to moment. Each moment, that is, has its Perpetual Now going off “perpendicular” to it.

But each moment of “now” on the line of time . . . contains not one, but a certain number, of possibilities.. . . I may actualize one of the existing possibilities, that is, I may do something. I may do nothing. But whatever I do, that is, whichever of the possibilities contained in the given moment is actualized, the actualization of this possibility will determine the following moment of time, the following now. . . . Thus, the line of the direction of time can be defined as the line of the actualization of one possibility out of the number of possibilities which were contained in the preceding point. The line of this actualization will be the line of the fourth dimension, the line of time. We visualize it as a straight line, but it would be more correct to think of it as a zigzag line. The perpetual existence of this actualization, the line perpendicular to the line of time, will be the line of the fifth dimension, or the line of eternity.

And the sixth dimension will be the “line of the actualization of other possibilities which were contained in the preceding moment but were not actualized ‘in time’ . . . The line of time, repeated infinitely in eternity, leaves at every point unactualized possibilities. But these possibilities, which have not been actualized in one time, are actualized in the sixth dimension, which is an aggregate of ‘all times.’”

I had some difficulty in thinking of these “possibilities” until I imagined them as bottles on a shelf. At a given moment on the line of “historical time” there are a number of bottles, variously labeled, sitting on the shelf, and we choose one of them. This choice presumably affects the number and assortment of bottles that will be on the shelf at the next moment of time. But the bottle we chose at the preceding moment will have an infinite extension in the fifth dimension; it will be the eternal bottle for that moment. The bottles we did not choose, however, will not be destroyed; they are still on the shelf, the shelf of the sixth dimension.

The hypostatizing of “possibilities” seems less arbitrary when we see what the author does with it. We understand the nature of these two dimensions better when we understand the conclusions and exhortations which he draws from them. They are, in brief, coupled with a doctrine of recurrence. A man lives over and over again, “in the same town, in the same street.” He will have the same relatives, “will make the same mistakes, laugh and cry in the same way,” etc. This explains the feeling we sometimes have that this has happened before. It also explains the unerringness with which some men play their roles: their certainty as to the outcome of some act indicates a previous acquaintanceship with the situation. Thus, if we are to improve ourselves, and are implicated in the events of our previous cycles, we must remove the evil by remedying the past. We now see the function of the bottles of “unactualized possibilities” which were left standing on the shelf of the sixth dimension. We can make a different selection, putting back the bottle which we had taken down before and choosing another in its stead.

“There would be no possibility of thinking of the evolution of humanity, if the possibility did not exist for individually evolving men to go into the past and struggle against the causes of the present evil which lie there. This explains where those people disappear who have remembered their past lives.” That is, they have reincarnated into the past, have gone to influence the choice of possibilities. Reincarnation, however, is possible “only into places which become free, into ‘vacancies.’ “These vacancies are made either “when a soul, after many lives of conscious struggle, obtains freedom, leaves the circle of lives in the particular ‘place in time’ and goes in the direction of its source, that is, into the past.” And there are also undesirable vacancies left when a soul has so degenerated that, as it were, it drops out the bottom, “ceases to be born.” The closing chapter, on “Sex and Evolution,” suggests that as sex is ordinarily employed in birth, it may, as is evidenced by the pronounced attitude toward sex usually taken in religious disciplines, be “transmuted” into a mechanism for spiritual rebirth. Sex alone contains, for ordinary man, something of the ecstasy which marks the normal mystic state; and the melancholy which often accompanies strong sexual feeling is perhaps an admonition, a dim foreboding, of the “departure” into higher realms of being that might occur if this sex were more accurately transmuted.

Such are the outlines of this work. They should serve, I think, to indicate that the work is practically beyond “argument.” There is nothing to “disprove.” In the sixth dimension, the author says, “every point of time touches every point of space and everything is anywhere and always.” To offer such a conception in opposition to the paradoxes of relativism may seem to some like “reconciling” the logical absurdities of a four-dimensional system by postulating a fifth dimension in which all logical absurdities are reconciled. If someone cares to say that there is such a dimension, there is certainly no mechanism for saying him nay. One can, if he is out of sympathy with the author, simply test the message by aspects with which he is in sympathy. It takes no “believer,” for instance, to find much that is admirable and overwhelming and even “revealing” in the vast mythology of Blake. Similarly, in the present work one will find many observations which indicate great sensitiveness to human values, though in this case the perceptions are critical rather than poetic. On the whole, those of us who, however grudgingly, are still weighted down with positivism will prefer our “new models of the universe” as a Blake or a Milton conceives them. The great cry for synthesis is more popular than compelling. No one would ask for a synthesis between bridge building and botany. Two different fields of investigation are “synthesized,” not by the merging of their concepts, but by a similarity of method; there is “synthesis” when we develop a “form” of procedure which can be applied mutandis mutatis to varying subject matters; botany and bridge building are “brought together” when our ways of studying the one have their equivalent in our ways of studying the other—and this essential aspect of synthesis is already with us. And whatever the values of a synthesis may be, they are hardly great enough to justify an approach which mingles the dialectic of philosophy, the metaphors of art, the measurements of science and the “higher knowledge” of religion. The result is an indeterminate shifting of vocabulary which, far from avoiding the deceptions of speech which Yoga equips us to reveal, makes it possible for deceptions of speech to flourish at their greatest.