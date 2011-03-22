We have been here before and, after a decade of low-tech ground war in Iraq and Afghanistan, we are here again. Even as the Libya buildup proceeded—with everything ostentatiously revealed except H-hour and the actual target plan—an Obama paradigm began to assert itself. In order to ensure the safety of the Libyan opposition, would the administration use ground forces? Absolutely not. Even with precision weapons, could air power alone actually defeat Qaddafi’s entire army? Probably not. Would the administration consider targeting those elements, such as Qaddafi family members, that sustained the dictator’s hold on power? Not really, given the likelihood of U.S. losses. Instead, the Obama team would hand off command of the war “in days, not weeks,” assured National Security Adviser Thomas Donilon. Thus, the administration argued itself into a “surgical” campaign of a few days and whose exact purpose remains unclear.

In case we didn’t get the point, Donilon added, “This-is-a-limited-in-scope-duration-and-task-operation.” Which is to say, limited in scope, duration, purpose, and effect. (When the Clinton administration readily conceded the initiative to its adversary in Kosovo, it elicited howls. When the Obama administration does the same thing, it’s offered up as proof of reasonableness.) By the description of its architects, the Libya campaign aims to minimize the risk of casualties, intends to avoid collateral damage, attempts to preclude any possibility of meaningful retaliation or the danger of a quagmire skirts moral ambiguities, and looks to achieve its desired effect through suasion rather than brute strength. This episode, members of the Obama team keep assuring us, is not to be confused with waging war, a concept that is antiquated and obsolete. Never mind that the administration’s insistence upon such distinctions could point either to embarrassing failure or unwanted escalation. The aim is to send a “message,” which the president summarizes as this: “The writ of the international community must be enforced.” Here, military force is not merely an extension of diplomacy. Instead, force has become all but indistinguishable from diplomacy.

The absence of any intent to compel our adversary to do our will or to destroy the instrument of aggression—much less to pursue anything resembling an old-fashioned “victory”—seemingly offers politicians and military planners a long menu of options. Thus, violence, strictly controlled and carefully limited, really does become akin to a message, albeit one rendered with particular sharpness. To deliver the message, one mailbox will serve just as well as another. Echoing the president, U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice declared that the authorization to use force “should send a strong message to Colonel Qaddafi and his regime that the violence must stop.”

That the wider scope of action permitted by this loose definition of purpose is illusory remains beside the point. The haziness permits the president and his chief associates to offer assurances that any military action will be painless, cheap, and over before it even begins. “After the air is cleared of any threats,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Carl Levin assured Sunday TV viewers, “there’s going to be a handoff to our allies, and this mission will then carried on by French, by British, and by Arab countries.” Voila.

According to Clausewitz, if not Levin, war can have one of two purposes. Either “the objective is to overthrow the enemy—to render him politically helpless or militarily incompetent … or [it is] merely to occupy his frontier districts … so we can use them for bargain at the peace negotiations.” The campaign against Libya abjures both. Pace Obama, it is certainly not about war. Indeed, and as he’s made abundantly clear, it’s rooted in a determination to unshackle decisionmakers from war’s iron logic, to devise a new methodology for employing American military power, purposefully and effectively and yet with minimal risk and minimal uncertainty. Thus, the aim of the assault has been neither to overthrow nor to bargain. The actual purpose has been far more modest: to educate. Missiles would inform Qaddafi that his meddling about in Benghazi was unacceptable, letting him know, in the president’s words, “Actions have consequences.” Writing as early as 1993, Thomas Friedman observed, “Whether in Iraq, Somalia, or Bosnia, America’s military commitments are increasingly being defined by the risk-free weapons available, not just strategic goals.” The statement remains disturbingly accurate—without the word “just.”