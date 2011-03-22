A gaggle of conservatives has a new book out entitled Obamacare Is Wrong For America. You can probably guess the thesis. In a National Review interview, they explain that they wrote the book because the debate over health care reform has started to get calm. They regard this as a problem:

President Obama and his allies have been busy talking about some of the early provisions in the law — high-risk pools, keeping 26-year-olds on their parents’ policies, free preventive care, tax credits for small business, etc. — and people are starting to calm down and many think that maybe this law isn’t as bad as they thought it was. But it is!

When you explicitly believe that your argument can only prevail in at atmosphere of hysteria, perhaps you ought to be questioning the merits of your arguments.