The recent U.S. naval battle against Libyan forces in the Gulf of Sidra has provided visceral satisfaction for Americans frustrated by the unanswered terrorist exploits of Muammar al-Qaddafi. It's about time the U.S. took such action. But the point of the exercise wasn't merely to give Qaddafi a good thrashing. Had that been the case, the U.S. Sixth Fleet could have wrought far more serious damage. In fact, the military operation was effective precisely because it combined a show of superior force with prudent restraint.

The skirmish we precipitated by venturing across Qaddafi’s "line of death" makes sense only if we regard it as a demonstration of American resolve against terrorism. Considered simply as a “proportional" response to Qaddafi’s clumsy assault, the U.S. attacks on Libyan missile sites and patrol boats were excessive. It was clear from the start that our purpose was not, as the Pentagon publicly insisted, to assert the right to navigate in the Gulf. The area lies outside any reasonable nautical course in the Mediterranean. While Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger was telling reporters that the maneuvers had nothing to do with “settling scores," and a Pentagon spokesman was averring that he found it "unusual" that "Mr. Qaddafi chose to react to [the U.S. maneuvers] with force," Pentagon and White House officials were privately admitting the obvious. We picked this fight.

Military planners scuttled plans for similar maneuvers in January because a third aircraft carrier wasn't available to assist in the battle. And it is now widely known that at a “secret” meeting of the National Security Planning Group on March 14, President Reagan was accurately advised that, upon entering the Gulf, U.S. forces would be greeted by Libyan SAM-5 missiles. Secretary of State George Shultz, asked about the battle when he arrived in Athens shortly afterward, didn't even bother to feign surprise.

The Sidra confrontation was widely seen as providing a public relations boon for Qaddafi at home and among his allies in the region. But the perfunctory outcry from Egypt, Italy, and other uneasy neighbors shows no signs of materializing into solid support for the Libyan dictator. And the staging of a conflict over international seafaring rights, a dispute in which nearly all countries side with the U.S., provided our friends and allies with grounds to endorse our actions, or at least to mute their qualms.