But Stoddart’s changes, in the context of the novel as a whole, were quite minor. And they were insufficient to protect Wilde from the critics who immediately denounced the novel: One newspaper called it “a poisonous book, the atmosphere of which is heavy with the mephitic odors of moral and spiritual putrefaction.” These insults, Frankel points out in the new edition, were coded terms to describe homosexuality, which would have been readily recognized by readers at the time. (Interestingly, the word “homosexual” did not officially enter the English language until 1892, when it appeared in a medical textbook.) Considering the potential consequences, the act of writing a novel in 1890 that made even indirect reference to homosexuality was either astonishingly brave or astonishingly stupid—perhaps both.

In response, Wilde himself, in revising and expanding the novel for its re-publication the following year, actually went much further than Stoddart in bowdlerizing his own work. He took out the entire line about Hallward worshipping Dorian and several sentences that followed, including: “Somehow, I had never loved a woman. I suppose I never had time.” He took out a line that read, “I quite admit that I adored you madly, extravagantly, absurdly,” and replaced it with, “I was dominated, soul, brain and power by you. You became to me the visible incarnation of that unseen ideal whose memory haunts us artists like an exquisite dream.” More than a surface change, this represents an attempt to alter the fundamental character of the relationship between Hallward and Dorian: Rather than the controversial and even prosecutable pairing of lover and beloved, they are presented as the much more acceptable artist and muse. And this is the way many critics over the years have read the novel: When I studied it in college, certainly far more attention was paid to the novel’s theories of aesthetics than to its homosexual subtext.

But Frankel’s extensive annotations reveal that the homoerotic qualities of the novel are deeply encoded within it and cannot be excised by the removal of a few phrases. To begin with, there is the name “Dorian” itself, a reference to Dorian or Greek love—another coded term for homosexuality. In an early scene, Dorian pours tea for two other men, a role normally played by a woman. Even the bees that appear throughout the novel have a masculine sexual connotation. These are just a few examples of a constellation of allusions that are largely lost on the general reader today. But Wilde’s late-Victorian audience would likely have had little trouble recognizing that the dramatic tension animating the novel is based in homoeroticism.

In the end, though, knowledge of the homosexual subtext does not necessarily make Dorian Gray a better novel, and possibly even works against it. The book deals in large ideas—about aesthetics, about morality, about degradation—of which the love of men for each other is only one part. And a greater problem with any edition of the novel that does not include Wilde’s revisions—whether it be the original typescript or Lippincott’s version of it—is that we do not know whether Wilde was motivated solely by legal considerations. There might have been artistic reasons, too, for his decision to de-emphasize Hallward’s romantic feelings for Dorian before book publication—not to mention for the five new chapters, mostly with background information about Dorian’s family and personal history, that he added to the later edition.

The tragedy of Dorian Gray, then, is that there can never be a definitive edition of the novel, because the poisonous political climate of the time makes it impossible to know which of Wilde’s revisions might have been voluntary. Yet, if the restored text is interesting primarily as a social document of what was and was not permissible in England in the 1890s, it poignantly reveals an author desperately at war with his society and with himself. In one of the many aphorisms from Dorian Gray that would later become famous, Wilde wrote, “There is nothing that art cannot express.” He paid a tragic price for this faith.