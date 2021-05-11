Stop Financing Terrorism

The administration already has begun with Libya, by holding up the sale to that country of $400 million worth of US trucks, airplanes and spare parts. Libya is a sensible place to begin: it is the headquarters of the terrorist international, and even takes public pride in this role. Its ruler, Colonel Muammar el-Qaddafi, is the financial patron of those who conduct the war of the few against all in the Netherlands, Japan, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Colombia, Jordan, Ireland and Britain (where he ecumenically funds both Protestant and Catholic extremists), Italy, France, Lebanon, Spain, Germany and the United States.

Qaddafi has been described as a “nut” by Anwar Sadat and as “insane” by the Shah of Iran. He himself recently said that the contemporary world “gives my psychological problems.” Unfortunately, Libya’s great oil wealth and its miniscule internal needs have made it possible for Qaddafi to project his psychological problems around the world. He’s ready for mischief when the opportunity presents itself close at hand, as in Arica. But distance does not deter him, nor always ideological consistency. The prospect of innocent blood on the streets seems enticement enough. The destruction of Israel remains his highest priority, and various PLO factions are among his best cared for beneficiaries. But he also wishes to destroy the Saudi regime. After the OPEC meeting last month, his oil minister said with menace, “When some countries have free political will, we’ll have a stronger OPEC.” Saudi Arabia is at the top of the list to be “liberated.” In addition, he is always eager to provide support to random murderers throughout Europe and elsewhere, provided they assert the rationales of Marxism or the fervor of Islam. Here in the United States, his favorite charity is the violent fringe of the movement for Puerto Rican nationalism.

The American manufacturers who are losing some lucrative deals are annoyed, and assert that the cutoff will have no effect. Oshkosh Truck Company, which was ready to sell $72 million of trucks to Libya, argues that the Libyans will just turn to West Germany or France for trucks (or perhaps to Italy’s Fiat, of which the Libyan government now owns 13 percent). But so far, at least, the Europeans have not rushed into the breach, and there is reason to hope that the US example will encourage them not to. After all, Europe has suffered far more than the United States from Qaddafi’s adventurers.