This is not to suggest that the overwrought passages of the writing are ludicrous or off-putting, but they do impart to Zweig’s writing a somewhat worked-up quality of obsession or monomania. The intensifiers and the exclamatory flourishes are not essentially stylistic gestures or flights of inspired poeticism. They bespeak no higher purpose, no panting after a spiritual dimension otherwise unavailable in the more quotidian reaches of descriptive or psychological language. We do not read Zweig for the thrilling accelerations and decelerations of intensity that we admire in a writer such as Saul Bellow. Zweig is not an expressionist committed to theatricality or to extreme antitheses and ejaculations. He is a writer whose commanding instincts point him in the direction of melodrama and seething, often subterranean emotions. He is always nervously alert to the inexpressibly muffled but urgent sentiment, to the passion too dangerous or obscure to call by any elementary name.

Journey Into the Past extends from the years before the World War I into the 1930s, when the lovers at the center of the story arrive in Heidelberg and witness a growing mob of Nazi youth bearing swastikas and “marching with athletic firmness … four abreast … goose-stepping along.” Though the work as a whole is intimate in focus, there is throughout a sense of larger forces against which individual hearts cannot effectually contend. Even in the hotel bedroom the lovers are aware of “the unseen traces of other guests,” which cause them to feel awkward, uneasy, out of place. The jubilant mob scene outside, which propels the lovers into the hotel, is an important factor in their growing unease, but it is by no means sufficient to account for what has happened to them throughout the course of a life marked by disappointment. The regret that haunts these people will not be resolved or banished by an easy recourse to explanations that feature “circumstance” or politics.

For Zweig’s lovers had it in their own hands, many years before, to defy the conditions that drove them apart. Nine years earlier, when the woman’s much older husband was still alive, she and her lover had convulsively decided upon one another, only to stop short of a final decisive commitment. “Once again he controlled his ardor,” we read. The two denied themselves fulfillment, determined to put off the consummation of their attachment. Though the woman had said, at one heated moment, that “I couldn’t do it here, in my own house, in his own house,” her words hardly seem persuasive, given the extent of their all-but-consummated gropings and gaspings and stammerings and “Bacchanalian frenzy.” No, it is not modesty or scruple that drives these lovers apart, no more than the external conditions of the time that cause the man to accept a job at the far end of the earth, in Mexico, armed only with the prospect of some later return to the waiting, desirous arms of his beloved.

It is tempting, of course, to read Zweig’s novella as a story of repression, of the price in blasted hopes exacted by a civilization at the end of its proverbial tether but still strong enough to constrain and to baffle its more refined acolytes. In the letters that the woman writes to her lover in the early stages of their separation, her handwriting “was upright, her words calm, betraying passion but in disciplined form.” But Zweig does not emphasize the matter of repression in this tale, and he does not deplore, or wish us to deplore, the betrayal of genuine attachment and feeling by the unnatural constraint exercised by an unduly “disciplined” soul. Neither of the lovers is convicted of fearfulness or timidity or hypocrisy. The woman’s reiterated “Not now! Not here!”, which rises to her lips in the first flush of their infatuation and then again nine years later at the time of their reunion, is an expression of some obscure failure or ambivalence that cannot be adequately explained by anything Zweig provides.

Aciman does his best to explain the mystery by alluding to the uncanny, informing aspect of “an ancient interdiction,” but again this hardly seems adequate to get at the sources of a failure that entails so great a weight of disappointment and heartache. Neither can the observation—Aciman’s observation—that “time has happened to them” satisfy our desire to grasp the constitutive elements of a deferral so terrible as to prompt Zweig to speak of his lovers “wanting to come back to life but unable.”

In the end Zweig’s little book has only small poignancies. If the characters are, at last, “specters searching for their past” and “mere shadows,” they are not, for all the occasional telling gestures with which Zweig deftly endows them, fully embodied beings. Compare them with Tolstoy’s almost-lovers in Anna Karenina, with Koznyshev and Varenka who go mushroom hunting and cannot bring themselves to utter the words that will deliver them to one another, and you see, unmistakably, the difference between a work content to dwell in an ether of muted might-have-beens and an infinitely more robust fiction determined, even with two relatively minor characters, to penetrate to the depths of the unconscious and to examine the ways of the will. Zweig was, at his best, a delicate and discerning anatomist of failed connections, but he was rather too satisfied with his own limitations to press for a satisfactory expression of the unspeakable.

Robert Boyers is editor of Salmagundi and director of The New York State Summer Writers Institute.