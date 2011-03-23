This note appears at the end of the New York Times' obituary of Elizabeth Taylor:

Mel Gussow, the principal writer of this article, died in 2005. William McDonald and the Associated Press contributed updated reporting.

Of course, newspapers keep files on hand of obituaries to run instantly upon their death. Gussow's obituary can be found here. It contains this only-in-New York correction:

Because of an editing error, an obituary on Sunday and in some copies on Monday about Mel Gussow, a theater critic and reporter for The New York Times, referred incorrectly to the Greenwich Village house next to his that was destroyed in 1970 by explosives belonging to the radical political group the Weathermen. The building was a town house, not a brownstone.