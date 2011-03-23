Several of my TNR colleagues believe the Obama Administration was right to establish a no-fly zone in Libya. My guess is that they are correct. For the moment, at least, it appears that the military action is limited and that it has prevented an imminent massacre, by a dictator who has killed hundreds of civilians and maybe more, just in the last few weeks. That would make this a textbook case of humanitarian intervention, or as close to a textbook case as you're going to find nowadays. I also take some comfort in the fact that the intervention has taken place with approval from the United Nations and with support from Arab nations, however tentative and fleeting that support turns out to be.

But I am not at all confident that my judgment is correct. And that is not simply because my grasp of foreign policy is so loose. A number of writers and thinkers whom I respect have raised valid, practical concerns about what we are trying to accomplish, whether we can accomplish it, and what we are prepared to do if we cannot. These “what happens then” questions, as the Atlantic’s James Fallows has called them, deserve answers. And, unless I've missed something, those answers haven't come yet.

Among the most important concerns these people have raised, in no particular order:

Is regime change the ultimate goal? And if limited military action does not bring that about, are we content to let Qaddafi remain in power? It’s possible to have separate goals for foreign policy and military policy. And the United Nations resolution, although broad by UN standards, does not authorize Qaddafi’s ouster. But the Obama Administration and its allies have sent conflicting signals about their intentions. That may be a product of hasty organization and miscommunication. Or it may be a product of genuine confusion, and disagreement, over the ultimate goal of this intervention.