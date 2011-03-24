Funding for global health initiatives has become a rhetorical issue in the debate over military action in Libya. Paying to fight malaria almost surely saves more lives, at less cost, than paying to fight Qaddafi. If we’re so reluctant to write checks for the former, skeptics of intervention ask, why are we so willing to finance the latter?

It's not a question I can answer simply. But whether or not the value of malaria nets is a good argument against buying cruise missiles, it is surely a good argument for buying malaria nets--not to mention tuberculosis drugs, HIV screening, and all of the other global health treatments that the federal government purchases.

And it’s a good argument that needs to be made right now.

When House Republicans passed H.R.1, their proposal to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, they voted to reduce global health funding by more than $1 billion from the 2010 level. That reduction is actually slightly bigger than it might seem, for the same reason your purchasing power declines when you don’t get a raise: Funding must rise just to keep up with inflation. And while a billion dollars is not a huge amount of cash, given the size of the federal budget, global health money buys a lot of treatment for very little money--which means, ironically, that even nominally small cuts can reduce program reach significantly.