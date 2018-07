Muammar Qadaffi has a lot of gold. How much? Michael Scherer pulls out the calculator:

The current price of gold is about $1,441 an ounce. A gold treasure worth $6.5 billion suggests Gaddafi holds something in the neighborhood of 4,510,756 ounces of gold at current prices--or 281,922 pounds of gold. By contrast, the Statue of Liberty weighs about 450,000 pounds, in copper and steel.



Somewhere, Glenn Beck is salivating.