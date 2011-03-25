If Qaddafi does go, it will most likely be through a negotiated settlement achieved because we've done enough damage to his forces to achieve the goals President Obama laid out last a Friday: Halting the advance on Benghazi and lifting the sieges of Ajdabiya, Misurata, and Zawiya; providing water, electricity, and gas to them; and allowing humanitarian aid into the country. If the coalition gets anywhere in the vacinity of those goals, we could see a negotiated settlement that has Qaddafi flying off into exile in Venezuela or Zimbabwe or wherever will have him.

Farley and Juul both wrote me lengthy e-mails, answering my questions in more detail. I'm reprinting them, with minor edits, after the jump:

Peter Juul, Center for American Progress

The effectiveness of airpower depends on what it's being asked to do. In the Libya case, it's already been fairly effective in deterring Qaddafi's forces from advancing into Benghazi. As you note, airpower is very effective against significant ground targets like tanks and artillery--taking out tanks with precision-guided weapons was first developed as a tactic during the first Gulf War called "tank plinking," and with the widespread use of precision-guided munitions by the U.S. military and allies it's now quite easy to take out tanks, artillery, and other large pieces of equipment, especially if they're in open terrain like Libya's. It's apparently had an impact in Misurata, where there were reports that tank shelling on civilian areas stopped after coalition warplanes attacked them. However, it's only as good as long as there are planes around, since there are now unconfrimed reports that shelling has resumed. So it's not apparently deterred Qaddafi from continuing the siege at Misurata, although the coalition really hasn't concentrated its effort there until recently.



Against snipers and smaller units, airpower loses effectiveness. But, as we've seen with drone strikes in Pakistan, it's possible to target smaller groups of people. The main question in this case is whether such targeting contributes to the overall mission, which is to protect civilians, and whether such targeting causes civilian casualties. Given the way these snipers are reportedly intermingled in cities like Misurata, there is probably no way to take them out from the air without causing civilian casualties. The risk of civilian casualties from either collateral damage or misidentification is probably too great to justify dropping bombs on images, from targeting pods, that our pilots think are snipers or militia operating out of civilian cars. If an attack on something other than a clearly identifiable military vehicle leads to civilian deaths, it would be politically damaging, thus endangering the overall campaign. That is why, in the end, the best way to take out a sniper is another sniper.



As best as I can tell, given the conduct of the air campaign so far, the coalition is trying to play to the strengths of airpower. It is targeting Qaddafi's heavy weapons, supply lines, and command and control infrastructure--as a way of slowing down, halting, or deterring further advances into rebel-held areas. This action helps equalize the military balance between the regime and the rebels. It also helps protects civilians to a large extent. They are, of course, still vulnerable to small arms, machetes, torture, etc. (The Rwanda genocide didn't require heavy weapons.) But ... it's already deterred the advance on Benghazi, and we'll see if it can lift the siege in Misurata and other towns.

I doubt it will lead to regime change via the rebels marching into Tripoli. If Qaddafi does go, it will most likely be through a negotiated settlement achieved because we've done enough damage to his forces to achieve the goals President Obama laid out last a Friday: Halting the advance on Benghazi and lifting the sieges of Ajdabiya, Misurata, and Zawiya; providing water, electricity, and gas to them; and allowing humanitarian aid into the country. If the coalition gets anywhere in the vacinity of those goals, we could see a negotiated settlement that has Qaddafi flying off into exile in Venezuela or Zimbabwe or wherever will have him.