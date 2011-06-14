The Great Wall of Russia

The sex here is in a bathhouse, between several oprichniki: secret, violent guards of His Majesty (“we exist to … keep order and exterminate rebellion”) who—earlier in the single day that constitutes the time span of this novel—had ingested hallucinogenic fish and raped the wife of a recalcitrant nobleman, while also rooting out the occasional dissident and doing a little bizness, this being the kind of enterprise for which an MBA is less useful than an AK-47. A busy few hours, in all.

The brief, propulsive narrative takes place in 2028, in a futuristic czardom that has also, paradoxically, returned to many of the old ways, from the recrudescence of Orthodoxy to exclamations such as “To Rus! Hail!” that punctuate nearly every page. As in Pynchon, there is a tendency for characters to break out in spontaneous, silly song: “Europa Gas, that parasite/ For Russian gas must pay!” To be fair, nobody ever claimed that Sorokin was the equal of Pushkin. And speaking of Pushkin, almost two hundred years before Day of the Oprichniki takes place, that poet read Gogol’s darkly comic Dead Souls and upon finishing the novel cried out, “God, how sad our Russia is!” Well, what a difference a couple of centuries makes. “Russia is alive and well, rich, huge, united,” says Andrey Danilovich Komiaga, Sorokin’s protagonist, without even an atomic trace of irony.

Of course, it is always a matter of perspective. With his role high up in the oprichina, an order created by Ivan the Terrible but resurrected in Sorokin’s post-communist, hyper-capitalistic kingdom, Andrey Danilovich is well insulated from the hot struggles of the poor, ensconced in his Jacuzzi, his servant Fedka fluttering nearby, or speeding along in his “Mercedov,” barking into his “mobilov” as the hoi polloi sit through hours of the notorious Moscow traffic. At a restaurant, he exhibits the refined taste of the archetypical Soviet bureaucrat. After a waiter presents him with an array of choices—“rye vodka with gold or silver sand, Shanghai sturgeon caviar, Taiwanese smoked filled of sturgeon, marinated milk mushrooms in sour cream, jellied beef aspic, Moscow perch, in aspic, Guangdong ham”—Andrey Danilovich wonders, “And what do you have to eat?”

Sorokin provides many such clever brushstrokes—if not quite a fully realized landscape—of what the twin thrust of increasing petrowealth and decreasing openness will do: a huge Great Wall of Russia, stretching across the nation’s wide girth, to protect it from “putrefying Europe” and China, which is under the control of a Celestial Ruler; a “Whitestone Kremlin,” now that red is no longer in vogue and Lenin no longer lies in his much-visited mausoleum; a state-friendly Radio Rus, where one can order “a minute of Russian poetry.” But Day of the Oprichnik also recalls the work of an earlier dissident—Alexander Solzhenytsin’s Ivan Denisovich, whose unadorned, journalistic chronicle of a day in the Gulag opened the West’s eyes, not to mention many of Russia’s own, to the soul-grinding realities of what the socialist dream had wrought.

Sorokin’s novel has a similar and somewhat frustrating lack of introspection, less concerned as it is with actual people than the ideas they represent. We tend to think of the Russian novel as a great rumbling bear, but Sorokin’s book is a sleek and darting fish. It coyly alludes to the “Red Troubles” of communism, followed by “White Troubles” and “Gray Troubles,” as well as other touchstones of Russian history, both real and imagined, without alighting on them too long—which may be the sign of a brisk narrative or an incomplete one. As for Andrey Danilovich, our protagonist has that brutal lack of introspection that is necessary for the operation of a totalitarian regime: “This work is—passionate, and absolutely necessary,” he muses in the midst of the putative rape that is his first task of the day. “It gives us more strength to overcome the enemies of the Russian state.” (The translation is a bit of a tightrope act, since many of Sorokin’s neologisms are tough to preserve in English, but Jamey Gambrell has plenty of experience with this unconventional crowd, and it shows.)