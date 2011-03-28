“Lifting so many women out of such deep self-doubt and despair was a tremendous accomplishment,” Coontz writes. Still, to Coontz, the book is valuable mainly for its self-help efficacy rather than its intellectual contribution, which she tends to slight. As Coontz points out, if modern readers are disappointed in The Feminine Mystique, it may be because it is not the book they expect. It is not really a feminist call to arms. It does not attack institutionalized sexism, much less the institution of marriage. Instead it is a wide-ranging cultural critique of the forces that commanded a generation of post-war American women to seek fulfillment entirely in their homes and families, and an explanation of their resulting anguish and ennui. “It is urgent to understand,” Friedan wrote, “how the very condition of being a housewife can create a sense of emptiness, non-existence, nothingness, in women.”

In many ways, the world that Friedan described is impossibly distant (though it is visible on Mad Men), and at least partly because of her own path-breaking work. She wrote at a time when women, no matter how educated, were wholly subject to their husbands. As Coontz remarks, by 1941 nearly 90 percent of the country’s school districts refused to hire married women. Spousal rape was not a crime—it wasn’t even a concept. “Until 1981,” Coontz adds, “Pennsylvania still had a law against a husband beating his wife after 10 p.m. or on Sunday, implying that the rest of the time she was fair game.”

But Friedan’s book was not really about women’s longstanding oppression. It was about a specific backlash to the gains of an earlier era. Conservatives like to paint the 1950s as the last golden age of tradition before the countercultural upheavals of the 1960s and 1970s, but the decade was actually aberrant. In the aftermath of World War II, the average age for marriage plunged, birthrates rose, and a powerful social stigma grew up around female ambition. “In 1920, women had earned 20 percent of all PhDs,” writes Coontz. “That dropped to a low of 9 percent from 1950 to 1955, and had recovered to only 11 percent by 1963.”

Some of the era’s passionate embrace of domesticity was due to the end of World War II, but a decade after the war was over the fierce cultural and ideological pressure for women to forswear careers remained. This was not unique to the period: feminist gains have historically been followed by backlashes. In the late 1920s, Coontz writes, one “especially popular ploy in agitating against further progress was to publish testimonies of purported former feminists, or daughters of feminists, about the costs of ‘too much’ liberation.” (It still is—Rebecca Walker, daughter of Alice, has made a career of it).

Coontz is right to point out that Friedan exaggerated the feminism of earlier eras in order to highlight the reactionary tenor of her own. But Coontz understates the extent to which Friedan identified dynamics that continue to thwart women’s progress. Friedan deserves a lot of credit for recognizing the soft coercion that, in the 1950s and today, pushed women out of public life even as it celebrated their self-actualizing, liberated embrace of traditional roles. They had won their rights, authoritative voices proclaimed—so now they could freely choose a “home career.” Women, then as now, were encouraged to find themselves in the kitchen, to bake their own artisan bread, to express their essential uniqueness in their home furnishings. Her description of the shackling anxiety that pop psychologists created around parenthood, and its effects on women’s other ambitions, is as true today as it was half a century ago. “Parenthood, and especially motherhood, under the Freudian spotlight, had to become a full-time job and career if not a religious cult,” Friedan wrote. “One false step could mean disaster.”