Middle Eastern upheaval and the promise of American life.

When the inspiring images of hundreds of thousands of Egyptian men and women demanding their freedom at enormous personal risk first appeared and everybody was talking about whether that revolution would spark similar revolutions in nearby countries, I found myself saying to friends, "What about here? Maybe the example of their courageous actions will shake the American people out of their long apathetic stupor." Inevitably I was met with laughter. Sometimes I felt a friend's laughter was conspiratorial—the exhilaration of imagining together that things could be different from what they are. Other times, I knew it was a response to what a friend found absurd, ridiculous, in my proposition. "We already had our revolution in 1776. Sure, things are bad, people are out of work, but we're not living in a police state like Egypt. I don't see you out on the street." And then there were the times when the laughter sounded nervous, a friend made uncomfortable by such talk, insisting that it couldn't happen here. I reminded these skeptical/cynical/realist friends (take your pick) that no one imagined that revolutions could happen in Tunisia or in Egypt and certainly not through the highly disciplined tactics of non-violent resistance. Or that the Soviet Union would collapse or that the Berlin Wall would be dismantled.

Then, as historical coincidence would have it, in mid February, the governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker, outrageously slandered teachers, nurses, social workers, bus drivers, road repairmen, sanitation workers, firemen, police—to name a few of the kinds of people who work for the good of us all and make life in our cities possible—as overpaid, pampered freeloaders. No matter that their unions made substantial concessions and sacrifices; the Republican propaganda machine continued to spread the lie that it is public workers' right to collective bargaining that is bankrupting Wisconsin. It has been this assault on the right to collective bargaining, the legal guarantor of decent wages, paid vacations and sick days, health insurance and retirement security—all previously considered normal "benefits" of any job, public or private—that has brought tens of thousands of people to Madison to protest day and night in sub-freezing weather. And when Republican lawmakers strong-armed a makeshift bill through a couple of weeks ago, 100,000 shocked dissenters immediately amassed in Madison—not only workers, but farmers too—with more protests promised to come nationwide.

So, last month, inspired by the heroes of Tahir Square and the protestors in Madison, I joined in a couple of rallies here in New York. They were spirited, but of course nothing like the scenes in Egypt. Their signs demanded freedom, dignity, the overthrow of the tyrant. As did their stirring chants. At our rally, I saw hand-written signs that read "We stand with Wisconsin Workers"; "Wall St. Banker $4447 per hr. My dad $12 per hr."; "We're fired up and ready to go. Where's Obama?"; "Tax the Rich." And I heard enthusiastic chanting: "I say people, you say power." "People!" "Power!" "I say union, you say power." "Union!" "Power!" "What's disgusting?!" "Union busting!" And so the chants went.

We listened to speeches by union officials and by some rabble-rousers, my favorite being a retired CUNY professor who introduced himself, "I am their 75-year-old nightmare." An occasional free spirit, unbidden, shouted from the crowd, "Class warfare!" "General Strike!" We also heard speeches by our elected officials, mostly platitudes: "Our values, our American dream, our American democracy, are under attack." This all-purpose line came from our newly disgraced congressman Charlie Rangel. He also dramatically recalled his participation in the Civil Rights movement and intoned that one day we would remember our fight today in the same way. Sadly, this sounded like a false note to me. As, I found, did any evocation of Tahir Square. There was a picture that circulated widely on the Internet of a young Egyptian man holding a sign that read "Egypt Supports Wisconsin Workers. One World, One Pain." But there was something unearned, vain, when speakers that morning expressed that same sentiment. Many of us passionately wanted to act in concert with our fellow citizens, like the brave men and women at Tahir Square, but the truth is they stood up against tanks in the name of overthrowing a brutal regime and we were standing in the streets surrounding the wintry park at City Hall downtown on a bright, beautiful Saturday morning (our elected officials' day off) in the name of the worthy, though less heroic, cause of protecting workers' rights.