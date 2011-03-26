The craziest things the congresswoman has ever said.

Recently, there’s been much political buzz that Michele Bachmann (yes, that Michele Bachmann) might just run for president. Could she make it to the White House? Probably not—but she could give other Republican hopefuls a run for their money. In light of Bachmann’s potential, we compiled her best quotes ever—and, by best, we mean craziest, embarrassing, and otherwise out there.

“It is a brand new, billion-dollar high speed train that is going to go from Disneyland up to Las Vegas. … Harry Reid, the senator from Nevada, was behind this measure, and it makes us wonder, is he more interested in making sure kids start gambling at younger ages?” –On the House Floor

“We will talk a little bit about what has transpired in the last 18 months and would we count what has transpired into turning our country into a nation of slaves.” –Speech to the Western Conservative Summit in Denver

“I find it interesting that it was back in the 1970s that the swine flu broke out then under another Democrat president Jimmy Carter. And I’m not blaming this on President Obama, I just think it’s an interesting coincidence.” –Interview with Pajamas Media