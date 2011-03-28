Thomas Sugrue, writing in the New York Times op-ed page, calls the fear of crime cited by white Detroiters a pretext for racism:

Those who left the city cited various reasons: desire for a little green space, new housing, better schools, freedom from crime. Few of them acknowledged the racial motive behind white flight, that words like “freedom from crime” were code for moving away from blacks.

Coincidentally enough, the Times also has a report from the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood of Detroit, where residents are trying to hold their community together amidst a disintegrating city:

Beverly Jones, 48, a director of day care at a Baptist church, decided to move to the suburbs almost two years ago. She gave up on Grandmont Rosedale after her house was broken into for the fifth time and her son, who happened to be there, shot one of the burglars.

Somebody should have told Jones that her fear of crime was merely code for moving away from blacks.