We have found much to like in President Obama’s actions over the past week. He acted to stop a looming slaughter in Libya—a decision that, based on the number of lives it likely saved, must now be judged a clear success. Moreover, the air campaign against Qaddafi has significantly weakened one of the world’s most brutal dictators, providing momentum and hope to the rebels who are fighting to unseat him. This has not just been a hopeful development for Libya; it is also a hopeful development for the entire Middle East. Maybe, just maybe, the wave of revolution and reform that began in Tunisia and Egypt is not finished after all.

Last night, Obama finally spoke to the nation to explain why the United States was in Libya and what we hoped to accomplish there. Once again, we found much to like in his speech. It was the clearest articulation Obama has ever offered of the role he envisions for America in preventing mass crimes abroad. Obama did what he has so often shied away from doing in the past: He clearly asserted that the defense of human rights and human values is a priority of American foreign policy.

Still, it is the job of journalists to err on the side of pushing, not praising—and that duty is doubly strong when the president hails from our side of the political spectrum. And so, we have some questions for the president in the wake of the speech.

The most obvious question is how Obama can reconcile his stated desire to see Muammar Qaddafi leave office with his insistence that our military actions are not designed to foment regime change in Libya. Obama’s attempt to resolve this contradiction was his statement that he intended to usher Qaddafi out of power via “non-military means.” In part, Obama seemed to be reassuring the American people that there would be no U.S. ground troops in Libya—a position with which we agree. But was he also foreclosing the possibility that NATO might continue to use its airpower to aid the rebels in their advance toward Tripoli? If so, why? And how does this square with the fact that we currently appear to be waging, in the description of The New York Times, “an all-out assault on Libya’s military”?