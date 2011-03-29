Just 19 months ago, John McCain and Moammar Qadhafi were getting along famously:

Now McCain is upbraiding President Obama for failing to depose or kill his former host:

Mr. McCain, one of the loudest critics of the White House’s approach to Libya, said President Barack Obama’s speech Monday night must have pleased Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi. The president’s 2008 campaign rival called it “puzzling” that Mr. Obama said that “regime change by force would be a mistake.”

“Gadhafi must have been somewhat comforted by that,” Mr. McCain said in an interview on CNN minutes after the president concluded his address.

I've seen some ungrateful houseguests, but this is really taking things pretty far.