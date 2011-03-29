I've set the bar for Newt Gingrich comments ridiculous enough to merit comment pretty high, but I think this one clears it:

"I have two grandchildren — Maggie is 11, Robert is 9," Gingrich said at Cornerstone Church here. "I am convinced that if we do not decisively win the struggle over the nature of America, by the time they're my age they will be in a secular atheist country, potentially one dominated by radical Islamists and with no understanding of what it once meant to be an American."



Okay, Gingrich's shtick about "secular socialists" is deranged, but at least it's ideologically coherent. But secular atheist radical Islamists taking over America? I don't even know what to say except to note that this man was not that long ago the leading Republican in America. Sane Republicans should do take some stock and try to figure out what it says about their party that this guy was able to rise to the top position of leadership within it.