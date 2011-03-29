In a political development that will shock nobody, House Republicans are hauling in the AARP to testify before Congress.

AARP, as you may recall, supported the Affordable Care Act that Republicans fought so bitterly and are now trying to repeal. Given the widespread skepticism senior citizens have expressed about the law, AARP's endorsement has been no small thing.

But the two committee chairmen leading the hearings insist their investigation is neither a form of political payback nor an effort to sully the organization's reputation. Says Wally Herger, chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommitte on Health:

This hearing is about getting to the bottom of how AARP’s financial interests affect their self-stated mission of enhancing seniors' quality of life. It is important to better understand how AARP’s insurance business overlaps with its advocacy efforts and whether such overlap is appropriate.

In principle, scrutinizing the overlap between AARP's advocacy and business interests is fair game. AARP gives its imprimatur to some of the private insurance policies that seniors use as a supplement to, or substitute for, traditional Medicare. And AARP makes money from this arrangement. AARP has long denied a conflict of interest and it's not clear (at least to me) that the Affordable Care Act means better sales of AARP plans. Still, the arrangement raises the kind of questions that Congress has every right to ask.