Senator Tom Coburn, the conservative Republican from Oklahoma, is doing something mischievous, clever, and important. Coburn is a key player in bipartisan negotiations to reduce the medium-term deficit. Everybody understands that a deal like this can only happen via some combination of spending reductions and revenue increases. The latter part violates sacred GOP theology, and the high priest of this theology is Grover Norquist. Through Americans for Tax Reform, Norquist has gotten most Republicans to sign a pledge never to increase tax revenues for any reason. Coburn is attempting to expose the ridiculousness of this pledge.

Of course, he's not exactly saying that. His whole fight with Norquist is being conducted in the language of movement conservative cant. But he is doing something quite daring.

The revenue increase Coburn is considering, as outlined in the Bowles-Simpson plan, would, one way or another, reduce tax expenditures. It would not increase tax rates -- indeed, it would lower them -- but it would instead claw back the vast array of tax deductions that reduce revenue by more than a trillion dollars a year. This would violate the Taxpayer Protection Pledge. the Pledge is not about rates, it's about revenue. Norquist wants people -- and especially rich people -- to pay less money to the government. To Norquist, eliminating a tax loophole is just as bad as raising rates. So he opposes any attempt to increase revenue through the elimination of loopholes, however unworthy those loopholes may be.

Norquist and Coburn have been circling each other for months, trading barbs in the media. Now Coburn is using a test case to expose Norquist's Pledge. That test case is the ethanol subsidy, which is pork that survives due to the strength of the agriculture lobby, but which the conservative movement at least putatively opposes. The ethanol subsidy, like many subsidies, comes in the form of a tax break. Eliminating it is, therefore, a tax increase. Therefore, eliminating the ethanol subsidy, without using the revenue for a tax cut, would violate the Pledge.