Now, the official explanation for the rise of CEO pay is market forces -- the CEOs are just so valuable that companies have to pay this much for their services, or they'll lose valuable leaders. For various, easily quantifiable reasons, I find this unpersuasive. But Hoke's contract at Michigan actually offers a rare test case. Brandon publicly admitted -- indeed, he boasted -- that Hoke agreed to accept the job without even asking what he'd be paid. Hoke himself called Michigan his "dream job," and said he "would have walked" from his previous job in San Diego for the Michigan job.

Given all this, Hoke's market leverage appeared to be very slight. He had left his old job and couldn't go back. No other program still had a coaching vacancy, and in any case when there had been openings the months before, there were no reports of other programs pursuing him. He publicly admitted he would have done anything for the Michigan job. Given that Hoke had been earning $700,000 a year, what would the market dictate that Michigan pay him now? The answer turns out to be more than quadruple his previous salary package.

I would really like to see an economics textbook try to explain the negotiating dynamic here. Certainly, even though Brandon is a businessman by trade, University athletic departments don't operate exactly like a business. But certainly some of the principles apply. And the case of a massive raise for an executive who had forfeited all bargaining leverage is an instructive lesson in the rise of CEO pay.