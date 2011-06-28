The Beltway Healing

Marechal’s concern was understandable and even prescient. But here Schultz makes her only notable misstep. She attributes the reticence of Marechal and other clerics to what some Catholic historians have dubbed the “Maryland tradition.” This school of Catholic historiography posits a strain in early American Catholicism that was imbued, rather than bedeviled, by the Enlightenment. Historians such as Joseph Cinnici and Thomas Spalding argue that many of the most distinctively Catholic practices, such as devotion to the Virgin Mary and the saints, as well as belief in miracles, were downplayed by the exponents of the Maryland tradition and only became pronounced in American Catholic practice when immigrants brought their more folkloric expressions of Catholic faith to the United States.

Schultz can be forgiven, seeing as the exponents of the Maryland tradition are the dominant group among Catholic historians. But they are wrong. There are many sermons about the Virgin Mary that have come to us from the late colonial and early republican era. Corpus Christi processions were common, celebrating one of the core differences between Catholicism and Protestantism, a belief in the real presence of Christ in the consecrated bread at Mass. And the first United States bishop, John Carroll, was certainly a loyal patriot, and embraced the Constitutional separation of Church and State, not least because in a culture dominated by Protestantism, any official ecclesiastic establishment was likely to be more hostile than not. Still, Carroll’s ideas about human reason had more in common with Thomas Aquinas than with Thomas Jefferson. Indeed, when Carroll built the first cathedral in the new nation, he dedicated it to the Virgin Mary under the title of the Assumption. This dogma of the Church, which held that Mary was assumed into heaven body and soul, had not even been solemnly defined at the time, but was held as a popular devotion among the Catholic faithful. In short, the evidence for a Catholic Enlightenment is tenuous at best.

The more proximate reason for the concern that the Mattingly miracle not gain widespread public attention was latent anti-Catholicism, and Schultz provides ample evidence to justify the concern. The miracle touched a chord among anti-Catholic bigots. The National Advertiser headlined its editorial about the miracle, “Humbug.” In the Saratoga Sentinel, a false report claimed that Mrs. Mattingly’s ailments had returned shortly after the supposed miracle. The Washington Theological Repertory gave the most damning report, claiming that “men of reading, reflection, and sense will laugh at their [the Catholics’] pretensions: and feel indignant that in this age and country, an attempt should be made to impose upon the credulity of the people, by a branch of that body which forged and riveted, and are now trying to rivet again, the chains of ignorance and superstition under which the people of Europe have so long been groaning.”

The reference to Europe was also prescient in its way: soon, hundreds of thousands of Catholic immigrants would come to America and ignite a wave of anti-Catholic bigotry, but the seeds of anti-Catholic nativism were present before the immigrant onslaught. Anti-Catholicism was deeply intertwined with the thinking of the Founders. John Adams’s first publication was a rant against ecclesiastic law. Prominent preachers such as Jonathon Mayhew enflamed anti-British feeling by warning of the Popish tendencies of the British Parliament. The First Continental Congress sent an open letter to the people of Great Britain that denounced the Quebec Act of 1774, which granted legal toleration to the Catholics of that province. The letter, adopted by the Congress, described Catholicism as “a Religion that has deluged your Island in blood, and dispersed impiety, bigotry, persecution, murder, and rebellion, through every part of the world.” Newt Gingrich, who has recently become a Catholic, should be a bit more careful about praising the religioisity of the Founders.

In June, 1824, Mrs. Mattingly’s brother, Mayor Carberry, lost his bid for re-election after the southern journal Mount Zion Missionary editorialized that “Republicanism and Catholicism bear no affinity in any one single relation, nor can they ever cordially unite in character.” Several newspapers linked his defeat to the widespread disbelief in the miracle. The mayor’s defeat notwithstanding, the debate about the miracle went on throughout the summer but, in the nature of the thing, it was never resolved. And the debate about the compatibility of Catholicism with American political life was unresolved until the election of John F. Kennedy to the presidency.

Kennedy, of course, squeaked across the finish line in 1960 only after he went to the Houston Ministerial Convention and, in a sense, took Archbishop Marechal’s advice. He said his faith was private, and attempted to shield that faith from public scrutiny by assuring the assembled Protestant ministers that it would not intrude upon his public duties. But Catholicism is an obstinately public faith, and just so, its relationship with contemporary liberalism remains uneasy. There are no politicians of other faiths, with the possible exception of Mormons, whose faith is so much a part of the discussion surrounding their candidacy. The tension between a public faith and a culture that requires faith be kept private was at the heart of the different reactions to Mrs. Mattingly’s miracle and that tension is as unresolved today as it was in 1824.

Michael Sean Winters writes the blog “Distinctly Catholic” at the National Catholic Reporter. His biography of the Rev. Jerry Falwell will be published in January 2012 by Harper One.