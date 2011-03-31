Repeat: located. You can put down your whacking sticks, reports the New York Times:

The Egyptian cobra at the Bronx Zoo who had been missing for seven days has been located, officials said on Thursday.

The cobra is “alive and well,” James J. Breheny, the zoo’s director, told dozens of reporters who had gathered for a 4 p.m. news conference at the zoo. The adolescent snake was found inside a nonpublic area of the zoo’s Reptile House, and was in “really good condition,” without any “obvious bulges.”

It's not the cobra's health we were worried about, you know.

I also love this detail from the Times story: