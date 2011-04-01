I've already discussed the Weekly Standard's long piece about The Persecution Of the Koch Brothers. One more thing jumped out at me. On the cover, amidst the raging mob of angry liberals burning the Kochs at the stake, there's a fist-waving hippie. It occurred to me that whenever the Standard wants to depict liberals, the hippie is the go-to image. So I had a slideshow made up of hippie depictions on the cover of the Standard.

One thing learned from the study is that the occurrence of hippies, according the the magazine's covers, has shot up dramatically in recent years. They seem to be a major part of President Obama's political base. The fellow pictured above is following Obama around in a state of bliss. I hope he's not too disillusioned about the Libya intervention.