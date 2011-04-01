Jennifer Rubin:

Under-informed. Ed Kilgore writes an entire column about Mitt Romney’s chances in 2012 without mentioning health care. Thunk.

The Ed Kilgore column in question:

That’s the point at which his inability to run as the “true conservative,” and the doubts about his work on extending health care in Massachusetts, could take a major toll.

This is one those times when take the step of hitting control-F and searching for the word "health" might have been useful, especially before slamming the subject as "under-informed."