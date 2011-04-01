Massey and Denton attribute the difference to the fact that Little Village is not all Mexican—namely, that Little Village when they studied it was only 75 percent Mexican while North Lawndale was, you see, 98 percent black. But imagine presenting them with a typical black inner-city in which, as it happened, three out of four people there were black instead of 98 percent. Would they scratch their heads wondering why it wasn’t a peaceful working-class enclave like Little Village? What’s the tipping point between 75 percent and 98 percent, and why?

There isn’t one. Clearly there are tricky issues of culture that make the difference here, and whatever we think they are and how we decide to address them, the idea that the issue is merely one of too many black people in one place ought to be much more deeply disturbing to thinking people than it is. To dutifully read census tracts and decry when too many black people are living among other black ones is, quite simply, to have a problem with there being black neighborhoods. That’s progressive?

Georgetown Law Professor Sheryll Cashin had an especially creative take on this way of thinking in her book, The Failures of Integration, that got around a little while back. It does happen that black people move to pleasant, thriving black neighborhoods—and not uncommonly: As Reynolds Farley and William Frey documented in an article in the American Sociological Review in 1994, blacks moving to such communities in the South and West was a major trend starting in the ‘80s. But for Cashin, even this won’t do. She documented that black people who move even to affluent black suburbs typically find that less-affluent blacks move close by before long, into housing left behind by whites who relocated as the area changed color. With a near-sense of righteous glee in snooty blacks getting their just desserts for “abandoning” their poorer brethren, Cashin argued that affluent blacks should give up their dream of escaping poor blacks and stay in the ghetto to help with uplift efforts.

But there’s a logical problem here. Cashin is typical in her espousal of cross-class black communities, recapitulating the ironic benefit in the old days of middle-class blacks serving as role models for the poor ones they had to live among. Okay: But why couldn’t that happen when poorer blacks move out to the ‘burbs with the richer ones? Cashin’s problem, it would seem, is with richer blacks moving at all, because doing so means separating themselves from the others, which is to her, it would seem, morally indefensible in itself. Once again, what most would think of as The Jeffersons “movin’ on up” is, to our mandarin class, something to decry, even if the complaint is as studied as Cashin’s.

Certainly we must be vigilant. But the smart literature on black relocation is caught in a professional Cassandraism that casts striving, proud black people as passive data points in a construct committed to perpetual rage at “institutional racism,” at the cost of downplaying black happiness and success. If black people stay in the city, they are “penned in” by discrimination; if they leave, it is more a matter of escape than departure. If that departure is to humbler black communities, we must decry “segregation,” and if the humble communities are mixed-race then we must bemoan the tragic inner-ring humbleness itself and the tragedy that they couldn’t do any better. On the other hand, if black people leave for affluent communities, black or not, then we must question their leaving poor blacks behind—and be on the watch for poorer blacks to move in near them sooner or later, where they will recapitulate the slum everybody thought they were escaping. In other words, we are to understand that most black mobility is suspect.

It would be interesting to see what black people before the Fair Housing Act would make of professors and journalists 50 years later depicting most black relocation as bad news and thinking of this as speaking up for a race on the march. As the Reverend Ronald Peters says in the Times article, in a statement much more emblematic of its tone than Walter Russell Mead’s nimble extraction, “The black community is not people who have lost their way.” In truth, these are quite often people who know exactly where they are going—and signing mortgages and doing it. All we have to do is take a timeout to think about real people making real decisions in the real world to see that the diligent doomsayers' wisdom will be of limited relevance to genuine black progress.

John McWhorter is a contributing editor at The New Republic.