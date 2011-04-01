It’s as if you’re trying to tell me that Smurfs aren’t blue.

I’m just telling you that it is very clear that we have progressive views, but to call everything we’re doing lefty — it misses the whole point that American policy needs to be redefined beyond left and right. It’s a completely obsolete view of politics.

Huffington has been saying this a lot lately. And even as far back as 2008, in one of her books, she wrote:

"Someone please alert the media: not every issue fits into your cherished right/left paradigm. Indeed, that way of looking at the world is becoming less and less relevant--and more and more obsolete. And more and more dangerous."

As I pointed out in my review of the book for TNR, these sentences occurred in a book called Right is Wrong! This is the game Huffington plays, and has been playing, for quite some time. Chris Rovzar, in a short New York magazine piece, tries to defend Huffington by saying she is "inadvertantly hilarious." He then goes on to add, "But she's not an asshole. She's actually a very bright and adept interview subject. She wouldn't be where she is today if she weren't capable of charm, and of handling a simple Q&A." This would seem to contradict Rovzar's earlier confession that her answers were inadvertantly hilarious, but no matter. Huffington's clever reinventions should never be taken at face value.