Clarification: Our original post below neglected to mention that the American Fast Forward plan includes its own bond finance plan (known at Qualified Transportation Investment Bonds or QTIBs) separate from the TRIPS bond legislation proposed by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR). While both plans address financing solutions through bond issuance, they are not bundled together in the America Fast Forward plan.

The main theme of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee’s recent marathon hearings about the future of the federal transportation law was: don’t cut back the program. While there was some attention given to tolls and per-mile user fees another key theme was: We’re still waiting for Washington to figure out how to pay for it.

So it was notable that across the Hill on the Senate side an entirely new approach was being discussed. This is one we’ve written about before that emphasizes local self-help and a new partnership between the federal government and the states and metro areas. Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa of Los Angeles and Scott Smith of Mesa were in Washington to discuss how their metro areas’ efforts to envision, design, and finance the next generation transportation system could be applied to metros all over the country. This new national Initiative, America Fast Forward (AFF) combines the power of innovative financing at the local level with the strength of capital markets at the federal level.