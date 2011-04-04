Ezra Klein and Paul Krugman make an important point about the Republican proposal for Medicare, one worth keeping in mind as it become the focus of debate this week.

Based on what House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan has said, the final plan (to be released tomorrow) will call for transforming Medicare from a government-run insurance plan into a system of competing private plans, from which beneficiaries will choose.

But simply switching from public to private insurance doesn't actually make Medicare more efficient. If anything, the very opposite is true. Medicare has lower administrative overhead and so, benefit for benefit and person for person, it's actually cheaper than private insurance--which means that privatizing Medicare should increase costs, all else being equal.

So how would the Republican budget save money? Via Krugman: