The Ryan budget represents nothing less than a wholesale assault on the welfare state, obliterating the Affordable Care Act while breaking the fundamental promises of Medicare and Medicaid. Are Democrats going to realize that? Will they say so?

At least one prominent Democrat, Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus, seems up for it:

Independent experts agree the House Plan would make deep cuts to the Medicare benefits seniors count on. It would end Medicare as we know it and funnel Medicare dollars directly into private insurance companies’ pockets. Under the House plan, seniors’ coverage would be cut drastically, benefits would no longer be guaranteed and seniors’ costs would skyrocket. We can’t allow the House to balance the budget on the backs of seniors and we won’t – not on my watch.

That's a particularly important statement given the source: Baucus is relatively conservative and has famously aroused the suspicion of liberals over the years.

Next up, the White House. Over to you, Mr. Carney...