Janet Malcolm’s new book reveals that human truth often lies in uncertainty.

Even if the crime rate in New York City had not dropped over the last few decades to a level that makes Broadway feel more like Main Street, the murder of Daniel Malakov, an orthodontist shot at a Queens playground in 2007, would have been notable. Malakov and his estranged wife, both doctors, were immigrants from Uzbekistan who lived among a tightly knit community of Bukharan Jews, a group known for their secrecy and impenetrability to outsiders. The couple were embroiled in a tense divorce and custody battle over their four-year-old daughter. And the murder was carried out in front of the child, whom Malakov had brought to the playground for a visit with her mother.

As the story unfolded over the next few months, the details only became more gripping. The mother, with the improbable name of Mazoltuv (translated as “congratulations” or “good luck”) Borukhova, was charged with hiring a hit man, Mikhail Mallayev, to kill Malakov in order to regain custody of their child. A makeshift silencer with Mallayev’s fingerprints on it was found at the scene, and an eyewitness identified him. During the week before the murder, Mallayev and Borukhova had spoken by phone more than 90 times, according to cell phone records. The clues “seemed to align so well that [the case] would not even have made a good TV show,” the Times reported. “Bingo.” Both defendants were convicted in March 2009, in a trial that lasted six weeks. They were sentenced to life in prison.

The story might have ended there. But Janet Malcolm, one of the most intelligent and thoughtful writers working today, decided to cover the trial. Malcolm’s subjects have ranged widely over the years, from psychoanalysis (In the Freud Archives) to biography (The Silent Woman) to literary criticism (Reading Chekhov). In each of these works, writing with consummate elegance and a sense of narrative pace that enlivens even the most esoteric details, Malcolm investigates a story that comes back in the end to illustrate her constant fascination with life’s essential ambiguities. After all, the journalist—like the biographer or the psychoanalyst—can have only secondhand knowledge of other people: All her information comes from their answers to her questions, and her interpretations of those answers. Malcolm eschews the pretense of certainty that most journalists adopt; instead, her process of probing the ambiguities, of investigating exactly how much she knows and does not know, becomes crucial to her narratives. “The instability of human knowledge is one of our few certainties,” she wrote in Two Lives, her recent book about Gertrude Stein’s life and work. “Almost everything we know we know incompletely at best.”

In Iphigenia in Forest Hills, her deeply disconcerting new study of the Borukhova trial, Malcolm brings that ambiguity to the courtroom. The book, an expanded version of a long article that ran in The New Yorker last spring, is not an exposé of the flawed criminal justice system, although Malcolm does reveal some disturbing ways in which bias, unconscious or otherwise, may have influenced the trial. (“We take sides as we take breaths,” she writes early on.) Rather, it is an investigation, again, of the limits of possible knowledge and the infinite variety of narratives that can be imposed on a random sequence of events. Malcolm knows that she is not immune: She recognizes her own bias in favor of Borukhova, whom she at one point describes as looking “regal … like a captive barbarian princess in a Roman triumphal procession.” How, she wonders, could this unlikely defendant have murdered her own husband? “Everything one knew about life and about people cried out against the notion that this gentle, cultivated woman was the mastermind of a criminal plot. … She couldn’t have done it and she must have done it.” There is no “bingo,” as in the Times’ easy formulation.