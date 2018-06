We can't have a progressive income tax because it unfairly punishes talented, hard workers like Bristol Palin:

Tax documents show unwed mother Bristol Palin earned more than $262,000 for her role in helping raise awareness for teen pregnancy prevention in 2009. ...

"If I can prevent even one girl from getting pregnant, I will feel a sense of accomplishment," she said at the time.

One prevented pregnancy at a cost of $262,000 would not be a terribly effective investment.