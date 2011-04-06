Remember when Barack Obama ran for president and the theme was “Yes we can”? Well, Paul Ryan’s budget has its own theme: “No We Can’t.”

If you can get past the fuzzy math and sheer indifference to the poor, it's possible to discern a coherent conceit in the Ryan plan: that the burden of maintaining a modern welfare state has become too great to bear. You can see this most clearly in Ryan’s proposals to transform health care, which is both the primary source of our fiscal crisis and the primary vehicle for Ryan’s government downsizing.

Everybody agrees that the combined costs of three health care initiatives--Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act--are together creating a long-term financial responsibility our society is not prepared to meet. But Ryan's proposed solution to this problem is to give up on the programs, replacing them with less ambitious alternatives or nothing at all.

He would do this most explicitly for the Affordable Care Act, whose coverage expansions he recommends repealing entirely. Not only would that take insurance away from more than 30 million Americans now expected to get it. It would also take away a guarantee, which virtually every developed country makes to its citizens, that that anybody can obtain affordable insurance regardless of income, job status, or pre-existing condition.