One reason I keep writing about Paul Ryan, aside from the centrality he's assumed in the role of Republican policymaking, is that he's managed to cultivate a reputation for honesty that may reflect his personal charm, but is totally at odds with the evidence. Case in point: Ryan has been boasting about the bipartisanship of his Medicare privatization:

[A]t Tuesday’s big roll-out press conference, Ryan was quick to boast about his Democratic partner.

“Alice Rivlin is a great, proud Democrat,” Ryan said, citing her position at the Brookings Institute and as the head of the Office of Management and Budget under President Bill Clinton. “This path to prosperity builds upon those Ryan-Rivlin plans that we put in here.”



Tuesday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” he delivered a similar line when asked where he might be willing to compromise.



“Alice Rivlin and I designed these Medicare and Medicaid reforms,” Ryan said. “Alice Rivlin was Clinton’s OMB director… she’s a proud Democrat at the Brookings institution. These entitlement reforms are based off of those models that she and I worked on together.”

Later, at an event at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan invoked the name of the first-ever director of the Congressional Budget Office again in explaining his plans for Medicare.

“I worked with Alice Rivlin,” Ryan told the crowd. “She and I were the chairs of the health care task force in the commission, and we agreed on a structure, which is not the voucher structure but a premium support structure.”

Listening to that, you'd probably think Rivlin endorses Ryan's plan. She doesn't: