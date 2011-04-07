George W. Bush’s EPA, meanwhile, managed to avoid issuing stringent regulations for years. Green groups had to sue the EPA in 2002 before it began enforcing new ozone standards—and its plan was so weak it was rejected in court. In 2005, the Bush EPA proposed rules for mercury and other toxic emissions that would have delayed any significant crackdown for years. Three years later, an appeals court ruled that the EPA’s light mercury rule had evaded the Clean Air Act. Those delays help explain why Obama’s EPA is on a regulating kick now—there’s a lot of catching-up to do.

Once again, however, the agency is under fire. When Michigan Republican Fred Upton took charge of the House energy committee last winter, he vowed to make the EPA his main target, calling the agency’s coming carbon rules “an unconstitutional power grab that will kill millions of jobs—unless Congress steps in.” Other conservatives have gone further—Gingrich, now a possible presidential candidate, has called for abolishing the agency entirely, saying, “They are really in many ways hostile to all new technology, hostile to local community control, hostile to the business community, hostile to the marketplace.” The House budget that passed in February included provisions to slash the EPA’s budget by 30 percent, chip away at existing regulations, and prevent the agency from tackling global warming. While the Democratic Senate can block many of these items, Republicans will keep trying, putting pressure on the many conservative Senate Democrats—particularly those from coal states—who are nervous about excessive EPA regulation.

On the merits, there’s a good case for stringent pollution rules. The benefits of the Clean Air Act have typically far outweighed the costs: According to EPA estimates, a proposal to rein in smog-causing sulfur-dioxide and nitrogenoxide would cost polluters $2.8 billion per year by 2014, while providing as much as $290 billion in health benefits to the broader public (including 21,000 fewer cases of bronchitis, 23,000 fewer heart attacks, and up to 36,000 lives saved). Industry estimates of the burden of new environmental regulations have, historically, been wildly inflated. And the public wants regulation: In February, one bipartisan poll found that 69 percent of voters support stricter limits on air pollution.

Yet, with the EPA under intense pressure from Congress, environmentalists fret that the agency could go wobbly. “We’re concerned that—for example—the forthcoming rules on carbon pollution could get weakened to the point where they don’t really produce the changes in the energy sector that can and should be made,” says David Hawkins of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Indeed, a close examination of the rules Obama’s EPA has issued so far yields a mixed record. On the one hand, some of the new regulations have been strong. The agency’s proposed rule on mercury emissions from power plants, unveiled in March, won praise from public health and green advocates.

But, in other areas, Obama’s EPA has been more circumspect. The agency has blown past several deadlines in setting new standards for ozone pollution. Regulations for storage of millions of tons of coal ash around the country—leftover toxic sludge of the sort that spilled over hundreds of acres of eastern Tennessee in 2008—remain in limbo. Groups like the Sierra Club have lambasted the agency’s new rules on power-plant cooling towers—which kill billions of fish nationwide by sucking up water from rivers and lakes—calling them much too flimsy. And, last fall, White House aides reportedly pressured the EPA to reconsider its rule for toxic emissions from industrial boilers and incinerators in order to address industry concerns about cost.

To be sure, not every revision or delay is nefarious. The EPA has a heavy caseload, and industry input can often produce genuine improvements. On the boiler rule, for instance, agency officials realized they could relax standards for smaller boilers—making it cheaper for companies to comply—while still achieving roughly the same health benefits. On other questions, though, such as the delay on ozone standards, there are signs that politics are intruding. After all, the scientific assessment that the safe level of ozone should be lowered to somewhere between 60 and 70 parts per billion hasn’t changed. “They want more time to look at more studies— but there aren’t new studies to look at,” gripes Frank O’Donnell of Clean Air Watch. “It’s a glaring example of cold feet.” Likewise, back in 2009, EPA head Lisa Jackson submitted proposed rules on coal ash to the White House for review. But, after meetings between the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and industry groups—who insist that classifying coal ash as hazardous waste could mean billions in clean-up costs—the EPA has delayed its rule-making indefinitely. (OMB, for its part, says that its intensive review has been “a very regular, very normal deliberative process on a very complex rule.”)

The ultimate test will be what the agency does with its upcoming climate-change regulations. In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Air Act required the EPA to regulate heat-trapping greenhouse gases if they posed a threat to public health (which, most climate scientists agree, they do). The agency has already issued new fuel-economy rules for cars and light trucks up until 2016, but it has yet to come up with vehicle standards for later dates and rules for stationary sources. This year, the agency will propose standards for existing power plants and oil refineries. All told, the new EPA rules will likely cover about three-quarters of the country’s greenhouse-gas sources and, according to a World Resources Institute (WRI) report, could reduce overall carbon emissions anywhere from 5 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 to a 12 percent cut. (For reference, the United States pledged a 17 percent cut at the global climate talks in Copenhagen.)

But much depends on the choices agency officials make. “If the EPA’s feeling gun-shy over scrutiny from Congress, they may not want to use these rules to their full potential,” says Franz Litz, who wrote the WRI report. To take just one example, the agency could decide that older coal plants only have to make efficiency upgrades to curb pollution—in which case a modest cut in emissions is about the best that could be expected. Or the agency could recommend that coal plants co-fire their boilers with biomass—or even switch to natural gas—in which case the rules would prompt deep reductions. A lot also hinges on how much flexibility the EPA gives states to implement these cuts—if states are allowed to enact some sort of permit-trading program, they could get steeper cuts for less cost. “But,” says Litz, “the agency might not want to set up anything that looks like a cap-and-trade approach,” given that conservatives have turned “cap-and-trade” into a dirty phrase.

Few greens doubt the EPA’s commitment on environmental issues. What they’re less sure about is whether the president himself will spend political capital to stand up for the agency. So far he has been relatively tepid in his defense of the EPA. “You really do need the president leading and articulating what the essential values at stake here are,” says Kathleen McGinty, who chaired the Council on Environmental Quality in the Clinton White House. “Otherwise it’s very easy for a lot of these compromises to turn into capitulation.”

It took Clinton, McGinty notes, several years to get comfortable defending the EPA—and to make the case that environmental protection didn’t have to be at odds with economic growth. But, eventually, he did. In 1997, the EPA under Carol Browner issued strict new air-quality standards for smog and soot. Industry groups revolted—the Chamber of Commerce ran ads warning that the rules would make outdoor barbecues illegal. One trucking-industry official predicted “the end of diesel.” Republicans and conservative Democrats in Congress pledged to overturn the rules, and even some members of Clinton’s economic team balked at the measure. But Clinton stood behind Browner—after a great deal of arm-twisting by Al Gore—and the plan was eventually upheld in court. In the years since, reports have found that the soot standards could offer some of the biggest health benefits under the Clean Air Act. The rule survived, in part, because the president had the EPA’s back. Will that be true this time around?

Bradford Plumer is associate editor of The New Republic. This article originally ran in the April 28, 2011, issue of the magazine.