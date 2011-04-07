Qaddafi’s fan club of Afrikaner farmers.

Somewhere amid the burning oil pipelines and wrecked tanks, among the wounded filling the hospitals and the homeless winding out of their ruined cities, lies another potential casualty of the Libyan war: five and a half million olive trees the Italians planted in the desert in the 1930s. Few worldwide may be thinking of these trees as they watch the latest news. But, in South Africa, some people are praying for them. In late 2009, during happier days, Muammar Qaddafi’s regime invited a group of prominent South African farmers to the country to consider helping to revive Libya’s moribund agricultural sector. The Libyans had many abandoned farms to offer, but the old olive estate at Khadra was the most incredible. The trees were “in beautiful condition,” remembers Theo de Jager, one of the farmers who saw them. “There was massive potential.”

But Khadra is south of Beida, in the hotly contested east. What must the trees look like today, de Jager wonders? Have bombs broken their little, gnarled heads?

According to the South African farmers, the plan to import them originated with Saif, Qaddafi’s modern-minded second son. Libya has a lot of farmland watered by the Great Man-Made River, a huge irrigation project Qaddafi has called “the eighth wonder of the world.” Much of it has been long neglected, probably on the theory that oil money can buy just about anything man can grow. In the wake of the last decade’s food-price riots, though, Saif brought European consultants to Tripoli to assess how to get the farms going. The consultants suggested bringing in Indian or Chinese agriculturalists.

But the practical-mindedness of the son soon ran up against the Lear-like manias of the father. Colonel Qaddafi, deep into his pan-African phase, announced that he did not want anybody touching the Libyan soil who was not African. The European consultants were skeptical. Where, they asked, was Libya going to find cutting-edge African mega-farmers capable of managing a multi-million olive-tree estate?