The protests, as in Egypt and Tunisia, were jump-started by small groups of disaffected young people, mostly from the western cities of Taiz, Aden, and Sana’a, who felt alienated by the corruption and economic stagnation fostered by Saleh’s government. While these groups haven’t formed a single organization, they share a common goal: turning their homeland into a transparent and representative democracy. Last month, at the protests, a human rights lawyer described to me his vision of a pluralistic, tolerant Yemen. After a while, though, I could barely hear him over the sound of an Islamist preacher, his voice amplified by a crackling megaphone, giving a sermon about how Yemen should be governed by sharia law.

Many of the young protesters I spoke to feared that their movement would be co-opted by ultra-conservative Islamists— that is, the popular Al Islah Party, ubiquitous Salafi organizations, and sympathetic politicians, tribal leaders, and military officers. One day, I watched Sheik Abd Majid Al Zindani, a radical cleric who has been named a terrorist by the U.S. Treasury Department, climb onto the protesters’ central stage and give a bombastic speech envisioning Yemen as an Islamist caliphate. Over the years, Zindani has advocated for morality patrols, rallied against legislation that would have banned child marriage, and threatened “global jihad” against the United States. His words elicited both cheering and visible discomfort. “They’re going to think we’re all terrorists,” whispers Yahya Ali Ali, a student at Sana’a University. “Not all of us have this opinion.”

Another major force is Yemen’s powerful tribes, who have for decades sustained themselves on a well-greased patronage system. In his heyday, Saleh provided important sheikhs with cash, cars, weapons, and an occasional school or paved road in their region in exchange for their loyalty. This system worked rather well until this past decade, when Saleh all but ran out of money. In late February, I met Hamid Al Ahmar, a wealthy businessman in his palatial, Mediterranean villa-style mansion in Sana’a. Hamid is the brother of Sadiq Al Ahmar, who heads Yemen’s most powerful tribal coalition, the Hashid Confederation. “We believe in a constitution in Yemen and institutions,” Hamid told me. “It should be a good democracy.” Yet sheikhs like Hamid Al Ahmar only stand to lose from such a system. They would, however, profit from having a new, wealthier strongman with whom to do business. “It’s still in the tribes’ interest to have a leader who is dependent on their demands,” says Abdul Ghani Al Eryani, a Yemeni political analyst. “It’s clear they do not foresee a democracy where they will be equal to every other person in the country.”

Then there are the local tribal sheikhs, like 27-year-old Nasser Saber from Marib—a gas-rich region of impoverished villages, most of which lack electricity. Justice is dispensed by a council of local men according to a mix of ultraconservative tribal traditions and sharia law. I met Saber outside a hole-in-the-wall tea shop a block away from the protest. He came to Sana’a in the name of democracy, but his true priority is to provide his people with the services they need. He shares common ground with the youth movement and with powerful Islamist factions in the opposition.

There are regional divisions, too. The most obvious is in the south, where the tribes are less dominant: The region was an independent socialist republic until 1990, when it unified with Saleh’s north Yemen. In 1994, the south tried to secede from the new union, but Saleh and his long-time ally Major General Ali Muhsin Al Ahmar recruited tribes and Islamists as mercenaries to brutally crush the socialists. For the last few years, much of the south has been outside of Saleh’s control; it’s here that Anwar Al Awlaki is believed to be hiding. For southern leaders, forming a government alongside tribal sheikhs and Islamists will be tough. Making matters more difficult, the southerners’ nemesis, Al Ahmar, publicly joined the opposition in March.