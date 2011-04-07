Under our agreement with Russia, we were supposed to start disposing of weapons-grade plutonium at a rate of two tons a year in 2007. But the MOX program has hit numerous stumbling blocks. The cost of building the MOX plant has ballooned from $1 billion to $5 billion, with the total project costs topping $10 billion. Officials now predict it will be 2016 before the plant is finished. After that, it will take at least another two years before it produces the first test fuel—which would still need to be approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a process that could take yet more years.

Even once these hurdles are cleared, the DOE still has to work out the kinks in the plutonium pipeline. The agency is supposed to be building a second facility to extract the plutonium from the pits inside nuclear warheads and turn it into feedstock for the MOX plant. But, in late 2009, it announced that it was scrapping the plans it had been working from for more than a decade and starting over. While the new plans and timeline have yet to be finalized, an investigation by the Government Accountability Office found the facility was unlikely to be finished in time to supply the MOX plant. (The DOE says it has identified alternate sources of plutonium to bridge the gap for the first several years.)

Meanwhile, the DOE still has to line up utilities to buy the fuel. In 1999, North Carolina-based Duke Energy signed on. But it backed out two years ago after irregularities surfaced during a weapons-grade MOX test in one of its reactors. Since then, the DOE has struggled to find other buyers, even though it is offering to provide MOX for less than the going rate for uranium (a notable fact given that uranium costs roughly a quarter as much to produce). Utilities, it turns out, are wary of taking on the risk. “It’s a small possible benefit for a considerable amount of hassle,” explains Frank von Hippel, a nuclear physicist who codirects the Program on Science and Global Security at Princeton. “MOX has to be guarded like weapons material. There’s the potential public relations woes. Utilities will probably need to have their operating licensing modified, which provides opportunities for interventions by groups that oppose nuclear power.”

Given the lack of interest from private utilities, perhaps it’s not surprising that the DOE would turn to the federally owned Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). TVA is exploring using MOX in three General Electric Mark I reactors at its Brown’s Ferry site in Alabama, as well as two Westinghouse ice-condenser reactors at its Tennessee-based Sequoyah plant. The problems with the Mark I have made headlines recently because it’s the type in use at Fukushima, but the ice condensers are also deeply flawed. The core issue in both cases is that the containment system—the outer shell, which is supposed to prevent radioactive material from escaping in an accident—is exceptionally thin and susceptible to rupture. As early as 1972, American regulators considered banning both models because they were prone to radioactive leaks. More recently, Sandia National Labs found that the chance of the Mark I’s containment system failing early on during a core meltdown was a staggering 42 percent. “We’re talking about reactors with very poor designs,” Victor Gilinsky, a former Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner who evaluated the licensing application for both plants, told me.

Besides TVA, the DOE has one potential customer: Energy Northwest in Washington state is looking into using MOX in its sole reactor—a General Electric Mark II. Unfortunately, it’s vulnerable to the same containment woes. “Why put this more dangerous fuel in reactors that are prone to containment failure?” asks Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists. “It boggles the mind.”

MOX program supporters contend that, in this country, the chances of a severe nuclear accident with a large-scale plutonium or uranium release are extremely remote. They also note that modifications to many U.S. Mark I and ice-condenser reactors have made them less prone to radioactive leaks. “The risks are miniscule,” says Ken Bromberg, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s assistant deputy administrator for fissile materials disposition.

Nevertheless, the grim spectacle in Japan has stirred doubts about U.S. MOX plans. In late March, after plutonium was found in the soil at Fukushima Daiichi, Representative Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat and a leader on energy issues, called for an “immediate review of the safety issues associated with MOX fuel fabrication and use here in the United States, including whether it makes sense to move forward.”

Unfortunately, it’s not clear what other options we have. Over the last decade, while we’ve been pouring resources into MOX, research into other techniques like immobilization has stalled. Switching courses now would mean sinking more money into unproven technologies. That isn’t a particularly appealing option. Then again, as the events at Fukushima show, neither is doubling down on MOX.

Mariah Blake is a writer living in Washington, D.C. Her work has appeared in Mother Jones, Foreign Policy, and The Washington Monthly. This article originally ran in the April 28, 2011, issue of the magazine.