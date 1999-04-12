Premium Idea

As the commission's collapse proves, Medicare's coming overhaul will be a complex, tortuous process that raises all the big questions of self-government. Can a democracy summon the will to fix looming problems without a galvanizing crisis? Can the center govern and put flesh on "third way" reforms that harness private interest for public good? Or will the Medicare-industrial complex foil centrists with high-minded objections that mask bottom-line greed? For now, in the wake of the commission's demise, the answers turn largely on whether Bill Clinton would rather leave a bipartisan Medicare fix as part of his legacy--or use Medicare as a political club to take back Congress and elect Al Gore.

The beginning of wisdom on Medicare's woes involves a paradox: the program costs too much and covers too little. At $220 billion this year, Medicare, like U.S. health care generally, spends far more per person than do other advanced nations and without better results. Costs are slated to rise toward $3 trillion by 2030, or from 2.5 percent to six percent of GDP. Medicare's share of federal spending will thus rise from twelve percent to roughly 30 percent. How can this surge be funded? Medicare's2.9 percent payroll tax could double to keep the trust fund that covers hospital services solvent. Trillions of general revenue dollars could be diverted, stealing the equivalent of a shiny new Pentagon or ten Education Departments from our kids' discretionary budget choices each year. If you don't like these options, you're left shifting more of the burden to seniors, millions of whom will already be struggling thanks to inadequate savings and pensions, as well as Social Security benefits that (even before potential trims) almost surely won't rise as fast as health costs. For many of tomorrow's elderly, these numbers spell shrunken living standards that are hard to square with the growing rage for early retirement. Something's got to give.

Yet, as Robert Reischauer of the Brookings Institution points out, potential insolvency is only one of the "four I's" plaguing Medicare, since the program is also inadequate, inefficient, and inequitable. Unlike most private plans and public coverage across Europe, Medicare doesn't pay for prescription drugs and offers poor catastrophic coverage. As a result, two-thirds of retirees need supplementary Medigap or employer-provided "wrap-around" policies that bring yearly out-of-pocket costs to $2,600. Meanwhile, the program's unmanaged fee-forservice care spawns excessive tests and procedures, while firstdollar Medigap coverage of copayments and deductibles sends folks racing to the doc because of a sniffle. Then there's Soviet-style central pricing, which once left Florida hospitals flooded with MRIs (by over-reimbursing for the machines after actual costs had dropped), while giving anesthesiologists (paid by the hour) a stake in keeping patients under.