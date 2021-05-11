Present-day Russia has a similar missionary consciousness towards the West and at the same time towards the Far East. Her power drive, which in the official counter-propaganda appears as the desire for world-domination, is not understandable without her fanatical vocational consciousness, which must be compared with that of all other imperialistic movements. America’s vocational consciousness has been called ‘‘the American dream,’’ namely to establish the earthly form of the Kingdom of God by a new beginning. The old forms of oppressive power were left behind and a new start was made. In the Constitution and the living democracy (both are quasi-religious concepts in the United States) the will is embodied to actualize what is felt as the American vocation. This was originally meant for America alone. Now it is meant explicitly for one-half of the world and implicitly for the whole world. The actual power drive working together with this vocational feeling is still rather limited. But the historic situation increases it more and more; it is already justified to speak of half-conscious American imperialism.

The present decrease in national sovereignty, the rise of embracing power groups, and the split of the world into two all-embracing systems of political power raises naturally the problem of a united mankind. The presupposition for a political world unity is the presence of a spiritual unity expressed in symbols and myths. Nothing like this exists toady. And before it does exist a world state has no power to create silent acknowledgement.

It may well be that after the period of world history which is characterized by the rise of one power structure to universal power, with a minimum of suppression, the law and the justice and the uniting love which are embodied in this power will become the universal power of mankind. But even then the kingdom of God has not come upon us. For even then disintegration and revolution are not excluded. New centers of power may appear, first underground, then openly, driving towards separation from or towards radical development of the whole. They may develop a vocational consciousness of their own. Then the power struggles starts again and the period of the fulfilled world empire will be as limited as the Augustan period of peace was.