I was a little puzzled by the Washington Post's account of an indictment of a huge insider trading scheme:

On Wednesday, the government dispatched any notion that law firms are always bastions of probity and discretion, charging that since the mid-1990s Kluger had tapped into his firms’ computer networks to extract and trade on confidential information about deals involving such blue-chip companies as Oracle, Intel and Hewlett-Packard.

Wait, is there anybody who believes that "law firms are always bastions of probity"? I'm waiting for Glenn Kessler's fact-check column to start declaring, "dispatching any notion that politicians always tell the truth..."