Still there is a good news side to the census results: Sizable child population gains are occurring among “new” minorities, especially Hispanics but also Asians, those of mixed race, and other smaller groups. Together these groups added 6.5 million children during the last decade. (The more established minorities, blacks and Native Americans, showed child declines.)

Among the 27 states and 64 of the large metro areas whose child populations grew, new minorities contributed to all or most of these gains, as well as mitigating larger losses in most of the rest. By adding almost one million children, Texas led the nation in child gains and 95 percent of those gains were due to Hispanics.

The infusion of Hispanics and other new minorities to our youth population is a growth tonic for all parts of the country, especially for the 21 states and 16 metro areas that would have registered losses in their absence. Yet, while these new minorities bring much needed demographic relief to an otherwise aging population they also bring challenges.

Central to these is their preparation for 21st century workforce requirements through first rate educations specific to needed skills. Quality education should be a priority for all students but it is especially important for young Hispanics, many of whom are first and second generation Americans, and who need resources and guidance to avoid dropping out of high school and to pursue further education. This should also be complemented by social and health services for their families as well as the children themselves.