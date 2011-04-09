As an image and symbol, Miss Monroe represents an advance—or a regress, depending upon one’s point of view—but in any case something new and different from her predecessors as screen sirens and queens. Most of them made sexual attractiveness quite as exciting as Miss Monroe does, but scarcely ever without making sexual beauty inseparable from evil, ruin, destruction, and all the stigmas imposed by Puritanism: the screen siren was a deadly vamp like Theda Bara, a honky-tonk Medusa like Marlene Dietrich, an unattainable Valkyrie who suggested Nirvana with a Swedish accent like Garbo, or a platinum blonde who suggested, like Jean Harlow, the blank and fatal beauty of an iceberg: but whatever her incarnation, she united love and death, beauty and evil, passion and demoralization as cause and effect.

Miss Monroe, however, is either beyond good and evil or prior to it. Sex is naughty, in a way, but very nice; it is naughty only as eating candy between meals might be, or getting a tan on the beach: it’s not going to kill anyone, wreck a man’s life, cause Anthony to lose the Roman Empire, inspire Nelson to win the battle of Trafalgar; nor will it either precipitate or prevent another world war. Miss Monroe’s attitude toward herself precludes such unnecessary overcomplications: she likes herself, she likes her body, she likes men, and she is having a wonderful time.

To speak thus of Miss Monroe as an image and a symbol and a “sign of the times” is to risk seeming pompous, or jocose. The literal seriousness of the point can be made clear by citing two very different witnesses: women’s clubs all over the nation protested when, two years ago, Miss Monroe appeared in Niagara, a film in which the Falls seemed less of a natural force than Miss Monroe; and in the preface to a recent pocketbook of photographs of the film production itself, George Axelrod, enchanted enough to disregard the disappearance of his comedy, says “Marilyn Monroe doesn’t just play The Girl, She is The Girl.” But clearly the whole truth belongs to the future and future social historians: the most one can say now is that Puritanism is no longer alive enough to inspire defiance; and the new attitude which Miss Monroe embodies with such natural and joyous ebullience first began to emerge in the lyric which Celeste Holm sang in Oklahoma in which she expressed much mock-distress at being just a girl who can’t say no.

As the film of The Seven Year Itch shows, it would be wholly wrong to suppose that it does not matter what roles Miss Monroe plays, a comment which is prompted by Miss Monroe’s interest in the heroines of Dostoevsky, an author who has suddenly become the object of mortal blows from all directions, including Jimmy Durante who announces in Reader’s Digest that he can do without Dostoevsky but not without Reader’s Digest. There are many other roles for which Miss Monroe is a natural: the one principle to be kept in mind is that, as long as the moonlight of Hollywood shines from coast to coast, it is just as important to be a star as to be an actress, provided that one is not a mixture or compromise but is, like Miss Monroe, a genuine star and nothing else. Among the plenitude of parts awaiting Miss Monroe are, for example, Venus in the drama of the judgment of Paris, Pocahontas, all the girls Ziegfield wanted to glorify, and all the Miss Americas from 1920 to 1950 on the boardwalk or the beach at Atlantic City. Neurotic, unhappy-making roles such as Grushenka, Hedda Gabler, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, and Iris March, ought to be left to actresses more divided in mind and heart, less wholesome, and less blessed with a pure physical confidence and a beautiful innocence of heart.

The subject is one I feel so strongly about (it is a great deal less unimportant than a great many things that are wrongly supposed to be a great deal more important) that I have been inspired to conceive of two proper scenarios: in one Miss Monroe plays Lady Godiva: this is a slightly new version, for Lady Godiva’s underlying motive is to impress her horse, who has shown himself insensitive to her charms; but better by far is a version of the drama of Original Sin free of all morbidity: Miss Monroe plays Eve, the serpent (Raymond Massey) comes along with the apple, which is turned down by Miss Monroe as Eve who declares that she is getting along fine with Adam, is happily married, and needs no fruit; and then either the serpent is sent away like an obstreperous salesman or Eve uses all of her female wiles to seduce the serpent intonating the apple himself, thus eliminating Satan, purging the universe of evil, and bringing about the most overwhelming, total, and conclusive of all the happy endings Hollywood has ever filmed. A part like this would reveal how Miss Monroe differs from all other actresses. However pure and virginal they are as ingenue heroines, they seem to have by contrast an irreducible, inescapable resemblance to Mata-Hari and her Philistine forbear, Delilah.