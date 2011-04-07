The more analysts dig into Paul Ryan's comically villainous "Path to Prosperity," the more unworkable it gets. Here's Robert Greenstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explaining how the Medicare privatization would work:

In 2022, the first year the voucher would apply, CBO estimates that total health care expenditures for a typical 65-year-old would be almost 40 percent higher with private coverage under the Ryan plan than they would be with a continuation of traditional Medicare. (See graph.) CBO also finds that this beneficiary's annual out-of-pocket costs would more than double — from $6,150 to $12,500. In later years, as the value of the voucher eroded, the increase in out-of-pocket costs would be even greater.

Okay, so Ryan proposes to sidestep political opposition by leaving all Medicare benefits for being currently 55 and older untouched. But then the plan is for people currently 54 to turn 55 and immediately start paying double the out-of-pocket costs of the folks who are just one year older than them. And from that point on, the discrepancy would get progressively larger over time. Does anybody out there want to argue why they would accept this, and why Congress would decline to intervene?

It's crazy. To reiterate the point of my column, even if you don't care about screwing over the poor, Ryan's plan is horrible and horribly designed to slash the deficit.