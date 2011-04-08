The former New York City Schools chancellor’s biggest gaffes, missteps, and other embarrassments.

From day one, Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s decision to make Hearst executive Cathleen Black the new chancellor of New York City’s public schools, despite her complete lack of education experience, was appalling. Her selection was an affront to students, parents, teachers, and others deeply invested in improving public schools. Still, it would have been hard to imagine that Black’s tenure, which ended on Thursday when she abruptly resigned after only three months on the job, would go as terribly as it did. Filled with gaffes, protests, and, finally, a miserable 17 percent approval rating, Black’s legacy will certainly be one of embarrassment—for the now-former chancellor and Mayor Bloomberg. Here, we look back on some of Black’s greatest, er, worst hits during her brief, tumultuous stint at the helm of the nation’s largest school district

Getting schooled. Immediately after her appointment was announced in November, there were reports of Black “shuttling between her Park Avenue apartment building and her office at Hearst Magazines, shadowed by City Hall aides who are briefing her on education issues.”

Sanitized. Upon visiting some of the city’s schools in early December, Black remarked on how “clean” they were.

Solving the overcrowding problem. Less than two weeks into her chancellorship, Black responded to a question about “huge shortages” of classroom space by saying, “Could we just have some birth control for a while? It could really help us all out a lot.” She was taunted at a later meeting by protesters waving condoms.