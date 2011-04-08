Why Fox News won’t help—and might hurt—Republicans during the shutdown.

With a government shutdown likely looming, many Republicans are concerned about the precedent set in 1995 and 1996, when Bill Clinton, then in power, bested the GOP in the politics of two shutdowns. But some conservatives believe that there’s a big difference in their favor this time: the media context, namely the existence of Fox News. “Quite honestly, the major newspapers had a stranglehold on political news in 1995. Now you have cable on both sides,” freshman Congressman Todd Rokita told The New York Times. “People can much more easily choose the news they watch, and I am able to get my messaging out, or I can at least make a case.” Dick Armey, House Majority Leader during the last two shutdowns, recently said, “In ’95, there was no Internet, no bloggers, no Facebook, no Fox News.” Or, as Tea Party Nation leader Judson Phillips put it, “Those were the days when the left still had a media monopoly. That no longer exists. There is Fox News, and Internet sites such as Tea Party Nation and World Net Daily.”

But Republicans banking on using Fox to win the budget p.r. battle are in for trouble. Fox, and Republican-oriented media in general, are unlikely to make much of a difference in a prolonged stalemate. Theories of media effects and a decade’s worth of evidence about the impact Fox News has on public opinion indicate that the GOP shouldn’t rely on partisan news sources to emerge from the potential shutdown, which they have instigated, with the American people on their side.

First, the theory side of things. Studies have consistently shown that media effects, contrary to what alarmists believe, are quite limited. Opinions are swayed easily or often by what they read or see. Why? For one thing, people hear what they want to hear. No one tunes in to Rush Limbaugh because they’re not sure whether to trust Barack Obama or John Boehner; they tune in because they are already Limbaugh acolytes and want to hear him confirm their own views. Conversely, liberals tune in to Rachel Maddow to find out why they should be mad at Republicans this week. Indeed, as John Zaller explained in his 1992 book The Nature and Origins of Mass Opinion, people don’t encounter partisan media and change their minds; they seek out like-minded people to tell them what they already think, or to clarify what they should think about new issues.

Moreover, studies show that those who do hear new information that conflicts with their political biases strongly tend to keep their biases and reject the new information. (Media and public opinion scholar Brendan Nyhan has a good roundup of research on this topic.) That’s why Republicans who watch Fox News continue to believe against all evidence, which is presented on the network (see, for example, here and here), that Barack Obama is a foreign-born Muslim, or that American troops found “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq. They pick up on and agree with the misleading hints and implications left by various commentators, and reject new, accurate information.