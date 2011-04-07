Not to be outdone, Republicans spent all day firing back with their own ploys. Early in the day, Defense Secretary Robert Gates told soldiers in Baghdad that their paychecks would be delayed for at least a week in the event of a government shutdown. “You all know as well as I do that a lot of these troops live pretty much paycheck to paycheck,” Gates told The New York Times.

Republicans saw an opening, so they introduced a bill to keep the government open for another week—buying yet more time in the broader spending talks—while continuing to make deep cuts and tacking on riders on things like abortion funding for the District of Columbia. In other words, it’s a bill Democrats will never support. But here’s the tricky part: The bill would also fund the Pentagon for the rest of the year. That’s why it’s called—wait for it—the “Troop Funding Bill.”

In the afternoon, Republicans tripped over themselves on the House floor to lavish praise on the military and waggle a stern finger at Democrats. “If you vote against this bill, you are voting against the troops,” said Kentucky’s Hal Rogers. Alabama’s Mo Brooks broke into a strangled shout: “We’re trying to protect our troops in Afghanistan and Iraq so they don’t have to worry that their homes will be foreclosed on.” When informed that his speaking time had expired, Brooks barked, “No, I will not yield,” and spent 30 more seconds belaboring the point. Even though the bill easily passed the House, it’s clearly doomed—the White House quickly promised to veto it. But that didn’t stop Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling from piling on the mock sanctimony: “Even though I’ve been in Washington for while, I have not lost my ability to be outraged,” he said. “To have the president of the United States issue a veto threat on a bill to fund out troops … is an outrage!”

The House Democratic response effectively amounted to one word: Seriously? As Pelosi and Van Hollen were walking out of their morning press conference, a reporter asked if they were worried about being seen as anti-military by opposing the bill. Pelosi strode back up to the podium, unamused. “By the way,” she noted, “in our bill last year to fund the troops, they voted against it. So they have—and some might use harsher words here—an inconsistency.” She’s right. Neither party is innocent of trying to tack on their preferred policies to military-spending bills and then daring the other side to vote against solider pay. It’s an old trick in Congress—and one that’s so transparently cynical that it never works.

For their part, Senate Democratic leaders—the ones who are actually negotiating with Boehner and the rest of the House GOP—have remained largely unaffected by all the mayhem on the House floor. New York Democrat Chuck Schumer scoffed at the troop bill: “No one took it as a serious offer.” The Senate Dem line all day was that they’re close to an agreement with Boehner on the amount of federal spending to cut for the rest of the fiscal this year—somewhere in the vicinity of $33 billion to $39 billion. The real hold-up, they claimed, is Boehner’s insistence on riders to the bill—things like ending funding for Planned Parenthood or preventing the EPA from addressing global warming. “The Tea Party’s trying to push its extreme agenda with issues that have nothing, nothing, nothing to do with funding government,” said Harry Reid. Usually, his whispery voice can barely be heard over the scratching of pens on notepads around him, but this time, he was nearly on the verge of shouting.