[Guest post by James Downie]

Perhaps the strangest part of the furor around the Ryan budget proposal has been his ability to snow the media into treating him as a serious wonk, a thinker of “brave” thoughts. Then again, as Jon has written many times, media outlets seem to have fallen head over heels for Ryan’s “just a plain accountant” persona. (Note: Because experts hold that no politician can snow his own party’s news arm, I’ve excluded Fox News from the following survey.) The romance began to blossom all the way back in 2009:

'Morning Joe,' March 10, 2009

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Mike, let me ask you this question. Don't you think that Paul Ryan should run the Republican Party? And I'm serious. He's young, he's intelligent, he's Irish.

MIKE BARNICLE: Yeah.

MR. SCARBOROUGH: We could get him up to the Red Sox, watch some games.

MR. BARNICLE: Yeah. He's my guy now.

MR. SCARBOROUGH: I'm seriously -- I'm serious, though. There have been no inspiring leaders. This guy's got -- admit it. He's got answers.

MR. BARNICLE: And he has a plan!

MR. SCARBOROUGH: He's got a plan! He doesn't just say no!

(Cross talk.)

REP. RYAN: And also -- hey, don't forget, I'm a Green Bay Packers fan, as well.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Oh, wow.

MR. SCARBOROUGH: Packers! We love the Packers! You treated Brett Favre terribly --

MS. BRZEZINSKI: Where've you been?

MR. SCARBOROUGH: Don't you like him, Mika?

MS. BRZEZINSKI: I like him.

(Exchange aside.)

MR. SCARBOROUGH: Hey, Paul, if you're ever up in New York, we'd love to have you sit around the table.

MS. BRZEZINSKI: On set.

REP. RYAN: All right.

MR. SCARBOROUGH: This is going to be a weekly occurrence, if your press people will allow it. Paul Ryan for speaker.

MS. BRZEZINSKI: There you go.

And continued during the health care fight, where the congressman, who voted for two Bush tax cuts and Medicare Part D before sermonizing about fiscal responsibility, was lauded for his intellectual honesty:

Interview with Politico’s Mike Allen, March 23, 2010

ALLEN: You’re known for being pretty intellectually honest. Do you worry that some Republicans oversold their hands, overplayed their hands portrayed too much social—

RYAN: I think you get it on both sides. So yes I think you do get it both sides. […]

ALLEN: On your list of words, you’re known as an advocate for civility. Do you worry about someone shouting “baby killer”?

RYAN: Yes, I heard about that. Yes, it’s horrible. Yes.

After the health care fight was over, old hands continued to swoon: